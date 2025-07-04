Ravindra Jadeja wanted to become captain of Team India after Rohit Sharma's retirement? Here's what the all-rounder said

In a press conference after Day 2 Stumps, India's all-rounder spilled the beans on his desire to become captain after Rohit Sharma retires from Tests earlier this year.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's most reliable all-rounder, recently opened up about his desire to become captain of Team India, following the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the longest format of the game. In a presser post Day 2 Stumps, Jaddu jokingly admitted that the time for him to don the captaincy role is gone. With a smile on his face, he told reporters, ''No, that time is gone now.''

He also talked about the heated exchange of words he had with English captain Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Jadeja defended himself and said, ''But I was coming from here. I won't bowl there anyway. Why would I do that? My focus is on batting,'' claiming that it wasn't his intention to make roughs on the surface.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes

Elaborating more on the matter, Jadeja added, ''He feels that I am making it rough for myself. In fact, he was making it rougher by using fast bowlers. I didn't have to make it rough. He was repeatedly telling the umpire that I was running on the wicket. But that was not my intention. I ran here and there a few times. But that was in his mind. Hopefully, if we get a chance tomorrow, we will try to bowl in good areas. And we will try to play as well as we can.''

IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test

After losing the Headingley Test, the Shubman Gill-led Team India showcased a perfect start in Birmingham. In the first innings, India posted 587 runs on board, including a double century from the skipper and blistering knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. After Day 2 Stumps, England were 77/3 with Joe Root and Harry Brook out in the middle.