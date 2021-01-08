Ravindra Jadeja gets Marnus Labuschagne for 91, takes two wickets on day 2 of Sydney Test

Ravindra Jadeja trended for a short while on social media yesterday for the speed in which he delivered the overs. Many users pointed out that if Ravindra Jadeja had bowled the entire day, a total of 250 overs would have been bowled. However, Ravindra Jadeja made all the right notes as he broke a vital stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on day 2 of the Sydney Test against Australia. Ravindra Jadeja broke the century partnership by getting rod of Marnus Labuschagne with some extra bounce as the batsman edged the punch to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip as he missed out on his century to fall for 91.

Marnus Labuschagne was looking in good touch and he confidently hit some boundaries to get going early on day 2. On the first day, Labuschagne had shared a good stand with debutant Will Pucovski as Australia notched up the first century partnership in the ongoing series against India. Labuschagne made smooth progress through the 80s and the wicket by Ravindra Jadeja came against the run of play. Things got better for Ravindra Jadeja as he ended Matthew Wade's short but positive stay at the wicket as the batsman got a leading edge to a delivery that straightened and Jasprit Bumrah took the catch. It was the twin strikes from Ravindra Jadeja that allowed India to go after the fragile Australia lower-middle order.

Smith looking in ominous touch

Steve Smith, who had also struggled in the two matches in Adelaide and Melbourne, roared back to form on his home ground with a classy fifty. On day 1, Steve Smith got going with some classy shots off Ravichandran Ashwin, the bowler who had dismissed him two times in the series. On day 2, Steve Smith continued to make great progress and he notched up his fifty by straight-driving R Ashwin to the long on fence.

The onus will be on Smith to convert this knock into a big one as Australia look to ensure they do not lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third straight time. This is the second time that Australia have crossed 200 in the series and they will be aiming to make a big score on a Sydney wicket that has been the best for batting so far in the series.

The four-match series is level 1-1 after Australia won in Adelaide but India bounced back in style with a superb win in Melbourne.