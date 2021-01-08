Watch, Ravindra Jadeja's direct hit run-out of Steve Smith stuns the internet

Ravindra Jadeja produced a stunning run-out of centurion Steve Smith as India bowled Australia out for 338 in the Sydney Test.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a one-man show for India ever since his inclusion in the Melbourne Test in December 2020. His batting and partnership with Ajinkya Rahane was crucial. His fielding and great catch off Matthew Wade at the MCG opened the floodgates as India registered a famous win. At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Ravindra Jadeja was once again in his elements. With the ball, he was already posing problems and he got rid of Marnus Labuschagne for 91. Ravindra Jadeja ripped through the tail to dismiss Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for ducks. However, Steve Smith showed his class and he notched up his eighth Test century against India.

It needed brilliance to get rid of Steve Smith and it had to be Ravindra Jadeja to conjure up some jaddu (magic) to dismiss Australia's Test master. With Australia looking to push beyond 350 and only one wicket left, Steve Smith decided to set off for a quick couple after nudging the ball to deep square leg. However, Ravindra Jadeja ran in like a cheetah and fired a lightning throw at the stumps which saw Steve Smith short by inches.

Brilliant Jadeja

It was Ravindra Jadeja who struck the first major blow of the day when he had Marnus Labuschagne caught for 91 as the century partnership between him and Steve Smith ended. However, it was the fielding that caught everyone's attention and Sanjay Manjrekar, who was once criticised for labelling Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player, was the first in appreciating Ravindra Jadeja's effort. "Seemingly impossible that only Jadeja the fielder could have made possible. Not just the accuracy of the throw but the sheer speed of the throw was the key to that run out. Absolutely brilliant!," Manjrekar tweeted.

Whenever indian team not getting wickets

Jaddu Sir be like :- #INDvsAUS

JADEJA

JADDU

SMITH pic.twitter.com/mF2WYAvnxd — Gautam(@Gautam06256629) January 8, 2021

Both India and Australia are level 1-1 in the four-match series but there are doubts as to whether the fourth Test will be held in Sydney. The coronavirus situation has resulted in a three-day lockdown in Brisbane and India has formally made it clear that they will not be subject to the hard quarantine in Queensland.