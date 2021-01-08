India vs Australia 3rd Test day 2 stumps update: Ravindra Jadeja brilliance, Steve Smith ton dominate enthralling day

A champion cannot be kept quiet for a long time. That is the saying by which Steve Smith firmly believes in. Many people had predicted that after the highs of 2019, the lows of 2020 in which Steve Smith managed just 1,1*,0 and 8 was a symbol that perhaps Steve Smith is mortal after all. But, in front of his home fans and in the New Year of 2021, Steve Smith showed why he is the ultimate Test batsman in the modern era. His 27th century was his eighth against India and he matched former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting for making the most centuries against the Indian cricket team. It needed a moment of brilliance to dismiss a brilliant batsmen. Fortunately, India had Ravindra Jadeja. His run-out saw Australia end on 338. In response, Shubman Gill showed his class at the age of 20 to score his maiden fifty. But, once Rohit Sharma and Gill fell, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara shut shop and India ended day 2 on 96/2, still trailing by 242 runs.

It was a topsy-turvy day dominated by Ravindra Jadeja and Steve Smith. Marnus Labuschagne could have gotten his own story of redemption when he cruised into the 90s but Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him with a delivery that bounced a bit more and Ajinkya Rahane at first slip took the catch. Matthew Wade looked to attack and he hit Hanuma Vihari twice in one over by employing the sweep. Annoyed, Ravindra Jadeja got him with a delivery that straightened and once in the quest for aggression, Wade fell cheaply

Smith calm amidst the storm

At the other end, Steve Smith was going along smoothly and was in the zone. He nullified R Ashwin's threat by regularly going dfown the track against the spin and he notched up his fifty with a straight drive. On either side of the lunch break, India made full use of the 2nd ball when Jasprit Bumrah sent back Cameron Green and Tim Paine with brilliant indippers.

Had it not been for Smith, Australia would have folded for far less. Steve Smith actually masked the fragility of the lower-middle order, with four scores of 0,1,0,0. Smith notched up his century and the celebrations were a sight. Mitchell Starc threw his bat around but he fell to Navdeep Saini in the quest for quick runs. Steve Smith looked to take Australia past 350 but a brilliant throw from Jadeja ended his stay on 131.

Rohit ton, Gill positive

India had a new opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma and the duo looked at ease. Both batsmen struck boundaries at will, both pouncing on the erratic line and length of Mitchell Starc. Rohit Sharma became the first person in history to hit 100 sixes against Australia when he deposited Nathan Lyon over long on. But, his innings ended when Josh Hazlewood lured him into the drive and he spooned a catch back to the keeper.

Also read Watch, Matthew Wade hits Hanuma Vihari not once but twice in same Ravindra Jadeja over but Jaddu takes revenge

Shubman Gill oozed class and confidence and he notched up his fifty to show that he belonged at the highest level. But, Pat Cummins, who had been troubling Gill with some movement, managed to get his outside edge and Cameron Green at slip pouched it. Heading into stumps, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have a big role to play if they are to take the lead against Australia.

India's batting is pretty deep and just like in Melbourne, the onus will be on Rahane to ensure that he changes the complexion of the game.