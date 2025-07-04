Ravindra Jadeja breaches BCCI travel protocol during Edgbaston Test: Will he be punished?

The cricketer contravened a BCCI rule established following India’s 2024–25 tour of Australia, which mandates that all players must travel to and from the ground together on the team bus, prohibiting any individual movement.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja violated the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the second day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Thursday. Jadeja made an impressive score of 89 and formed a 203-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill, helping to recover India’s innings after they had fallen to 211 for 5 on Day 1. However, he faced criticism for breaching disciplinary protocols. The cricketer contravened a BCCI rule established following India’s 2024–25 tour of Australia, which mandates that all players must travel to and from the ground together on the team bus, prohibiting any individual movement.

The all-rounder breached the SOPs by arriving at Edgbaston early while the other players came later. He did this to participate in a net session with the bat before continuing his innings. Since his actions were intended to benefit the team, it is unlikely that the BCCI will take disciplinary measures against Jadeja.

Jadeja was chosen over Kuldeep Yadav for the Edgbaston Test as India aimed to bolster their lower order after experiencing collapses in both innings of the first Test in Leeds. Aware of his responsibilities, Jadeja played his part effectively by remaining at the crease and providing essential support to Gill, who anchored the Indian innings with a remarkable 269. After resuming his innings on 41, Jadeja contributed an additional 48 runs before being dismissed by Josh Tongue.

In response to the SOP breach, Jadeja remarked, “Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new. I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could bat till lunch, and then Washi[ngton Sundar] also batted well with Shubman. The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you."

Following a score of 587 in their first innings, India seized control of the match. Akash Deep struck early for England by taking out Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, while Mohammed Siraj sent Zak Crawley back to the pavilion.

Also read| 'Missed 300': Shubman Gill reveals father's unfiltered message after 269-run masterclass against England