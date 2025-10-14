Ravindra Jadeja achieves huge milestone in Test cricket, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list after IND vs WI series

After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why
CRICKET
Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Series award for his stellar performance in the 2-match Test series against the West Indies. With this award, he has now joined an elite of players like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Know more about it.
Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did it again as he showcased his stellar performance, both with the bat and with the ball, in the 2-match Test series against the West Indies. In the two games against the Windies, Jadeja scored one century and took crucial 8 wickets as well. For his all-round contribution, he was declared the Player of the Series. This was his third Player of the Series, and with this award, he has now joined an elite list of players like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
Ravichandran Ashwin - 11 (106 matches)
Virender Sehwag - 5 (103 matches)
Sachin Tendulkar - 5 (200 matches)
Harbhajan Singh - 4 (103 matches)
Kapil Dev - 4 (131 matches)
Anil Kumble - 4 (132 matches)
Rahul Dravid - 4 (163 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah - 3 (50 matches)
Ravindra Jadeja - 3 (87 matches)
Zaheer Khan - 3 (92 matches)
Mohammad Azharuddin - 3 (99 matches)
Ishant Sharma - 3 (105 matches)
Sourav Ganguly - 3 (113 matches)
Virat Kohli - 3 (123 matches)
India dominated both games in the 2-match Test series against the West Indies. The first match in Ahmedabad was won by an innings and 140 runs, and the next one by 7 wickets. For the second match in New Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award. This was also first Test series win for Shubman Gill as a captain. Previously, the 5-match series was tied 2-2 against England.