Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction? Veteran spinner decides future path

The 38-year-old, one of India’s most accomplished Test cricketers, had registered for the ILT20 auction earlier this month but surprisingly found no takers during the bidding process.

India’s renowned off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, is poised to participate in the entire Big Bash League season with the Sydney Thunder. This development shifts the earlier discussions of a January-only engagement into a full-season commitment, encompassing the finals as well. The 39-year-old is set to bring a cultural influence and a strategic surprise to Trevor Bayliss’ team.

This transition follows Ashwin's unsold status at the ILT20 auction, where he had a base price of $120,000. He accepted this outcome rather than reducing his asking price. What began as a missed opportunity in the UAE has now transformed into a significant Australian chapter, creating a captivating narrative for BBL 15.

Ravichandran Ashwin has made history as the first capped Indian men’s player to participate in the BBL. This opportunity arose after he announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL, thus lifting the BCCI restrictions on active, contracted players participating in overseas leagues. For the Thunder, this means adding a player of high caliber and potential to attract audiences.

The director of cricket of the Sydney Thunder, Trent Copeland, said, “It was a no-brainer to bring him for the whole tournament. We are delighted to be bringing in an icon of the game, a leader and a world-class player who will inspire a new wave of fans to join Thunder Nation.”

Ashwin’s schedule is now centered around the BBL, with an anticipated debut on December 16 against the Hurricanes in Hobart, followed by his first home game in the Sydney Smash at the Engie Stadium on December 20.

There is also an element of selection strategy at play. The Thunder’s spin options already feature Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha, with the possibility of adding more players during the draft. With fast bowlers like George Garton, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, and Daniel Sams in the mix, only three overseas players can be included in the playing XI on any given night. This creates a tactical chessboard that Trevor Bayliss will relish. Determining the right combination with Ashwin in the lineup will be a fascinating challenge for the management.

For a league seeking star power and for a star eager to navigate the global T20 landscape, this arrangement presents a mutually beneficial scenario.

Also read| Watch: Mumbai turns into madness as Rohit Sharma hits nets at Shivaji Park; Abhishek Nayar says 'Usko lagna nahi chahiye'