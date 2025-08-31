Ravichandran Ashwin takes big career step, registers for foreign T20 league's auction after IPL retirement

This marks Ashwin's first move into foreign T20 leagues after his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket. If picked, Ashwin would be the biggest Indian name to feature in the West Asian league, which is transitioning to an IPL-style auction system for the first time.

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly entered the International League T20 auction. The auction is scheduled for September 30 in Dubai, and as per Cricbuzz, the league organizers have received Ashwin's official application and are completing the registration process.

"I have submitted my name for the ILT20 auction. I hope to find a buyer," Ashwin shared with the website.

This would be a significant achievement for ILT20. At 38, Ashwin, despite retiring from all formats, remains one of India's most beloved cricketers, representing the sport's largest fan base.

The league commenced in January 2023 and previously operated on a draft system. This will mark the first instance of an IPL-style auction, with Ashwin expected to be one of the standout names on the list.

If selected by one of the six teams (five of which are owned by Indian investors), he would become the most prominent figure from Indian cricket to participate in the West Asian league. Other Indians who have played in the competition include Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Ambati Rayudu.

The BCCI prohibits active Indian male cricketers from participating in T20 leagues globally, primarily to safeguard the IPL's market value and exclusivity. Ashwin recently retired from all Indian cricket, although he likely could have attracted interest in the Indian tournament for a few more years.

Ashwin, who made a return to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2025 season, announced on August 27 through a social media post that he would be retiring from India's premier T20 league.

“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” the spinner said.

Ashwin had previously retired from international cricket in December last year during the Australian tour, concluding a distinguished career that saw him become India's second-highest wicket-taker (537) in Tests, trailing only behind Anil Kumble (619).

Also read| 'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours