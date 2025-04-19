Ravichandran Ashwin is again in the news after a part of his recent video on his YouTube channel went viral, wherein he is seen silencinga panelist, who is talking about CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner and carrom ball specialist Ravichandran Ashwin has been in the news in IPL 2025 more for his off-field activities. He recently made headlines after a huge controversy erupted following a discussion about Noor Ahmad on his YouTube channel. After this, he announced that he wouldn't cover CSK matches and players on his channel. But, he is again in the news after he uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel, where he was seen in a debate with two panelists. However, when one of the guests talked about CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Ashwin was seen silencing him.

Here's what happened?

In the viral clip, one of the panelists, Rajamani Prabhu, was talking about Ashwin's captainship in TNPL and said, ''I'm so happy that you won the match. Ashwin, the only thing is that you've led the team a lot. The team that you've led has won the TNPL. What I feel is that leadership is very, very important. That leader is someone like Sanju, someone like Shreyas Iyer, someone like Thala Dhoni.''

Reacting to his comments, Ashwin said, ''Ssshhhh, Ssshhhh.'' The video is titled 'Redemption, Drama & Dominance: Weekly Recap | A Game of Thrones | IPL 2025' on his YouTube channel.

It's really sad to see Ashwin like this.

pic.twitter.com/sEf9dJ0j7o — Hari (@Harii33) April 18, 2025

Earlier this month, a controversy erupted on social media after South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna Agoram questioned CSK's decision to choose Noor Ahmad over veterans like Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. CSK coach Stephen Fleming was also asked in a presser if this controversy had any impact on the dressing room. ''I have no idea. I didn't even know he had a channel, so I don't know that stuff. That's irrelevant,'' Fleming said.

Later, Ashwin announced that he would refrain talking about CSK and its players on the channel and said, ''Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season.''

Meanwhile, In the ongoing season of IPL, Ashwin has played 6 matches and took 5 wickets with 9.9 economy.