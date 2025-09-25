Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
R Ashwin has signed a historic two-year deal with Sydney Thunder, making him the first Indian male cricketer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL). After retiring from the IPL, Ashwin became eligible to feature in overseas T20 leagues.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

On Thursday, R Ashwin made history as the first prominent Indian cricketer to join the Big Bash League by signing with Sydney Thunder. Having recently declared his retirement from the Indian Premier League, Ashwin is now free to participate in leagues globally. The celebrated off-spinner bid farewell to international cricket during last year's Australia tour. At 39 years old, he will be available for the latter part of the BBL, which runs from December 14 to January 25.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they'd use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we're fully aligned on my role," Ashwin was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it's always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can't wait to perform for the Thunder Nation." Thunder general manager Trent Copeland called it the biggest signing in BBL history.

"I think it's arguably the biggest signing in BBL history – first Indian legend and an icon of the game," Copeland said.

"He's a very competitive guy but one of the most impressive things has been before I even mentioned a thing about our club, he said, 'I loved what Sam Billings did for you guys last year as the overseas player. And if I was to play there, I would really want to make sure I leave a positive impact on Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green'." 

Ashwin will be the first India male cricketer to feature in the competition. India-born Unmukt Chand and Nikhil Chaudhary played in the BBL after migrating overseas.

Returning to the topic of Ashwin's move to Sydney Thunder, he could potentially find himself playing alongside Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was acquired by the franchise earlier this year. The situation between the two nations is quite tense at the moment, especially since the Indian team declined to shake hands during the ongoing Asia Cup matches. It will be interesting to see if Ashwin maintains his distance from Shadab when he joins him in the locker room.

Previously, it was reported that three additional teams, besides Sydney Thunder, had expressed interest in signing Ashwin for the upcoming season. The Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, and Adelaide Strikers were all keen to secure the services of the 39-year-old, but ultimately, the Thunder succeeded in bringing him on board. The full details of his contract are expected to be disclosed by Sydney Thunder in the near future.

Current Squad of Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26: Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (Eng), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (Pak), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
