IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna's viral Fa9la song

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Cricket

CRICKET

Ravichandran Ashwin shares Sunny Leone's picture on X: What does it mean?

Ravichandran Ashwin's latest post on X has left his fans completely puzzled as it features Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone. Know the whole story.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin shares Sunny Leone's picture on X: What does it mean?
Ashwin's latest post X leaves his fans puzzled
    Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin puzzled his fans on Tuesday when he posted a collage on his X handle featuring Bollywood diva Sunny Leone. Yes, you read it right! The post has no caption, and along with Leone, the picture also features Chennai's Sadhu Street. Soon after the picture went viral on X, several cricket fans decoded the logic behind the post.

    Ashwin shared this picture to give a shoutout to Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sunny Sadhu, who recently made his debut in T20 in the ongoing Syed Muhtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

    Check out the post:

    For those unversed, Sunny Sadhu delivered a match-winning cameo in a game against Saurashtra, which was played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He scored 30 runs off just 9 balls in a vital partnership with Sai Sudharsan, which helped his team win the match.

    Sunny Sadhu's 30-run knock included two maximums and three boundaries. With Ashwin's shoutout post, it is being speculated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management might show interest in signing the 22-year-old in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction. Sunny has registered himself in the mini auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. 

