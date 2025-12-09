Ravichandran Ashwin shares Sunny Leone's picture on X: What does it mean?

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'
Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…
Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years
Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision
This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...
CRICKET
Ravichandran Ashwin's latest post on X has left his fans completely puzzled as it features Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone. Know the whole story.
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin puzzled his fans on Tuesday when he posted a collage on his X handle featuring Bollywood diva Sunny Leone. Yes, you read it right! The post has no caption, and along with Leone, the picture also features Chennai's Sadhu Street. Soon after the picture went viral on X, several cricket fans decoded the logic behind the post.
Ashwin shared this picture to give a shoutout to Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sunny Sadhu, who recently made his debut in T20 in the ongoing Syed Muhtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).
December 9, 2025
For those unversed, Sunny Sadhu delivered a match-winning cameo in a game against Saurashtra, which was played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He scored 30 runs off just 9 balls in a vital partnership with Sai Sudharsan, which helped his team win the match.
Sunny Sadhu's 30-run knock included two maximums and three boundaries. With Ashwin's shoutout post, it is being speculated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management might show interest in signing the 22-year-old in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction. Sunny has registered himself in the mini auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.