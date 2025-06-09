A video of Ravichandran Ashwin is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein he is seen arguing with an on-field umpire after he was given LBW by her on a ball that pitched outside the leg stump. Check it out here.

During a match in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, Dindigul Dragons skipper Ravichandran Ashwin lost his cool at an on-field umpire after he was given LBW on a delivery bowled by Sai Kishore. The umpire has been identified as Venkatesan Krithika, who declared Ashwin out, and when he argued, she didn't entertain the former Indian all-rounder.

Here's what happened?

The incident occurred in the 5th over of the match between Dindigul Dragons and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, when Ashwin was batting at 18. Sai Kishore was the bowler of the over when Ashwin tried to sweep the ball but missed it, hitting his pads. Sai Kishore instantly appealed to the umpire, who also raised her finger, and since Ashwin didn't have a DRS to challenge the decision, he started arguing with the umpire. But the female umpire ignored Ashwin's appeal, and the DD skipper had to walk back to the pavilion. While walking back to the pavilion, he was seemingly angry with the umpire's decision as he slammed his bat to his pads in anger.

See the viral video:

Ash Not Happy



| TNPL 2025 | iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons | Star Sports #TNPLOnJioStar #TNPL #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Csc2ldnRS3 — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 8, 2025

DD vs iTT match

In the match, Ashwin scored a fiery 18 off just 11 balls, which included two fours and a maximum. After Ashwin's dismissal, Sai Kishore also took Shivam Singh's wicket, who scored 30 off 27 balls. The Dindigul Dragons were bowled out at 93 in the 17th over, who at one stage were at 61/1.

In the end, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans clinched the game by 9 wickets and 49 balls to spare.