Ravichandran Ashwin gives a cheeky response to a reporter's intriguing question on Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin

India completed an easy victory over West Australia XI in Perth in the T20 World Cup Warm-up game on October 10. The skipper Rohit Sharma failed to get going but young sensation Suryakumar Yadav completed another fifty with the bat. However, Indian star batter Virat Kohli did not participate in the match.

In the post-match conference, Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin answered several buzzing questions following Team India's comfortable win over Western Australia on Monday.

When asked if Kohli will be present in the warm-up matches, the veteran all-rounder chose to give a special mention to head coach Rahul Dravid. Famous for his witty exchanges, Ashwin surprised the reporter with a cheeky response. While Ashwin didn’t reveal why Kohli wasn’t mentioned in the playing XI, the senior spinner joked that he’d love to step into Dravid’s shoes to answer such burning questions.

“I wish one day I could walk in Rahul Dravid’s shoes and answer that question, but from now on, your guess is as good as mine,” Ashwin joked.

The Men in Blue have been training at the WACA for the past three days. The Indian side was not at its best with the bat, but they ensured to post a competitive total on the board in the warm-up clash. The visitors scored 158/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed only 145 in their 20 overs.

India are also scheduled to lock horns with defending champions Australia and last year's runner-up New Zealand in two more practice matches.

India's first match in the Super 12 is against Babar Azam's Pakistan on Sunday, October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.