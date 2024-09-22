Twitter
Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

Ashwin's bowling prowess played a crucial role in India's comprehensive 280-run victory in the series opener.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

India's superstar spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, showcased his exceptional talent once again by claiming his 37th 5-wicket haul in Tests. This remarkable achievement came as Ashwin took 6 wickets against Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test at Chepauk, his home ground. Despite a less productive first innings in terms of bowling, where he failed to secure a wicket, Ashwin made a significant impact with the bat by scoring a century and contributing to the team's total of 376 runs.

In the second innings, Ashwin's bowling prowess played a crucial role in India's comprehensive 280-run victory in the series opener. With this performance, Ashwin equaled the legendary Shane Warne's record for the second most 5-wicket hauls in Test cricket (37). The record for the most 5-wicket hauls in Tests is held by Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan with an impressive 67.

As Ashwin emerges as a key match-winner for the team, let's delve into some of the remarkable records held by the maestro in Indian Test cricket:

1. Second highest wicket-taker for India (522)

2. Most 5-wicket hauls for India (37)

3. Joint highest number of 10-wicket hauls for India (10)

4. Fastest to reach milestones of 250, 300, and 350 wickets in the world

5. Second highest number of centuries at No. 8 or below in the world (4)

6. Sole cricketer to achieve 30 5-wicket hauls and score 20 50+ scores

Ashwin's innings of 113 off 133 balls played a pivotal role in India achieving a first-innings total of over 350 runs, particularly given the struggles of the team's top-order batsmen. Despite facing similar challenges in the second innings, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill both scored centuries, propelling the team to a total of 287/4 before captain Rohit Sharma declared the innings.

On Day 4, India efficiently dismissed the remaining 6 Bangladesh batters in the first session, following the 4 wickets taken on Day 3. This victory has secured India a commanding 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

