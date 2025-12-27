Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

After losing the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, a former England spinner suggested replacing current coach Brendon McCullum with a former Indian all-rounder, who has a good record of beating Australia on their home soil.

England lost another Ashes series to Australia earlier this month, following which skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum faced massive criticism. Notably, England have failed to beat India and Australia ever since McCullum took over coaching duties in 2022. The former New Zealand skipper also introduced the Bazball style of cricket, with which English batters hammered opponents' bowling lineups, but it failed miserably in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, and the visitors lost the series within 11 days.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar recently advised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to get Ravi Shastri on board as the head coach for his experience of defeating Australia on their home soil.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Monty Panesar said, ''So, the reason I believe is that he's the one coach who's won in Australia. But he's done it with, like, not a strong Indian attack either. He had a lot of injuries at that time, do you get me? So, what it is, I think he's a very good reader of the game; he understands the emotional intelligence that I think sometimes coaches dislike. Coaches may not understand or feel the player, and I think Ravi Shastri knows how to beat Australia.''

''And that's the key, because in England we only win, what, once in every 20 years or something like that. So you need someone with that experience, the know-how of how to win in Australia. Like, you know, if you don't know how to win in Australia and you've never done it before, you're always just going to use your best strategic brain or the way you think about it. Unless you have gone out and done it, it's different,'' he added.

''He knows how to win in Australia, he knows that. I think he'll probably only want to do Test, I suppose. Probably say to him, here's a two-year assignment until the next Ashes. Your job is to win us the Ashes in England. That's it. Go and make the team for us, do everything that's required, and you go out and do, that's what we need. And then they'll likely look into the county system and everything else. That'll be his job. His job is to win us the Ashes in England. That's it. That's what we want,'' Panesar further said.

''Someone like Ravi Shastri, they'll sit with him and say, OK, how do we get people who've performed really well in county cricket in the England team? What is the current strategy? And it's a different voice. We're so accustomed to Australian, New Zealand, and English voices. This will be an Indian voice, offering a distinct perspective. And it may just refresh the English domestic programme and also refresh the way England thinks about Test cricket and selection,'' he added.

On Saturday, England defeated Australia by 4 wickets in the last Session of Day 2 of the Melbourne Test. With this win, the 5-match series currently stand at 3-1.