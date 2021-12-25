Ravi Shastri reveals Team India's probable captains after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praise on Indian youngsters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, adding that both of them have good leadership qualities and they could well be Team India's next probable skippers.

Shastri, whose tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team ended earlier this year, was replaced in the hot seat by Rahul Dravid. Shastri said that he knows Dravid will do his job sincerely and knows what's expected of him as head coach. He also lauded Iyer and KL Rahul and expects the duo to assist Dravid in the future.

"Rahul Dravid knows his job. All I want to say to him is enjoy. KL Rahul is there, Shreyas Iyer has good leading qualities in the future, especially in white-ball cricket," Shastri was quoted as saying by a leading news portal.

The former Indian all-rounder has worked closely with many Indian players during his tenure as head coach, therefore it's interesting to see his picks for India's future captains.

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have both led their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and although it remains to be seen whether if either of them gets the chance to lead Team India. Here, it must be noted that KL Rahul was recently named stand-in vice-captain for the three-match Test series versus South Africa after Rohit Sharma had sustained a hamstring injury.

Earlier this month Sharma was handed the keys as India's ODI skipper, and he had already been assigned captain of the T20I team after Virat Kohli stepped down as skipper in the T20I format.

The sudden decision from BCCI to sack Kohli and instil Rohit in his place also got a thumbs up from Shastri who felt BCCI did the right thing.

"Once Virat said he didn’t want to lead T20s, it opened for Rohit. He should be the white-ball captain," concluded Shastri.