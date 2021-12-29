Ravi Shastri reveals Team India's biggest challenge ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, whose tenure at the helm ended earlier this year, has revealed Team India's 'biggest challenge' as they prepare for the upcoming ICC 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in India. It will be the first time, India will host the spectacle entirely by itself, having shared the duties as hosts on all previous occasions.

Shastri feels the change in leadership ahead of the next World Cup could be the biggest factor of concern, particularly as the team has a lot of players who are currently heading towards the fag end of their careers. He further added that it will be crucial to have the right mix of youth and experience if the Men in Blue are to win the World Cup once again, on home soil.

Speaking on Star Sports about India's credentials at the World Cup, Shastri said, "I think to get the right blend of experience and youth, two years down the line, you need to start grooming some players."

"Think of two years ahead and yet have some experience. So, you might see some new talent; that will come through. The area which you need to look at is the pace bowling (because) they are not going any younger. If we expect them to bowl (2 years later) what they're bowling now, it might not be the case," he added further.

The former Indian all-rounder also stated that it will be 'easier' for Rohit Sharma and his forces to prepare for the World Cup as it will be in India, however, for overseas conditions, they will have to 'identify 5 good bowlers'.

"Therein will be the biggest challenge. To identify 5 good bowlers to play in '23. It's easier because it's in India because there will be spin. It's tougher when you go overseas. I think there will not be a problem for a year or year and a half, but after that, you will have to really start looking and grooming once you start travelling overseas again," concluded Shastri.

Rohit was named the ODI skipper earlier this month, as he replaced Virat Kohli. The latter will continue to lead the team in Test cricket, while the former will assume responsibilities for both the white-ball formats.