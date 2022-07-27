Ravi Shastri reveals Sachin Tendulkar's 'keeda', says Indian team missing it right now

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri was arguably one of the most successful Indian coaches of all time. During his tenure, India became the number one side across all formats and also managed to win two Test series in Australia.

Under his tenure, Team India was a force to reckon with in red-ball cricket as they played dominant cricket in overseas conditions which made them one of the best traveling sides in world cricket.

However, during Shastri’s tenure, India failed to win any ICC trophy in white-ball cricket. India was eliminated in the semi-final from the 2019 ODI World Cup, while they failed to reach the last four in the 2021 T20 WC which was his last assignment as head coach.

Now that Shastri is no longer involved with the team, he has jumped back into the commentary box where he made a name for himself as a renowned broadcaster after retiring from the game.

When asked about the reason behind the lack of all-rounders in the recent past, Shastri said that there needs to be better communication between the captain and selectors, adding that a detailed search in the Indian domestic circuit can unearth multiple all-rounders.

“What can help is better communication between a captain and the selector. Where the selectors are told to identify one player in the top-6 positions who can give you 4-5 overs. ‘I want someone who can bowl 4-5 overs. Find someone in domestic cricket who can do that. Go and find that guy for me,” said Shastri.

“At the end of the day, surely there are batsmen around the country who enjoy bowling, who have that 'keeda' to bowl. Like Tendulkar had that 'keeda'. If he finished the batting, he was like, 'I don't care. He would take the ball and try different deliveries like off-spin, and leg-spin. So that is keeda. So there are plenty. Ajay (Jadeja) would love to bowl after he finished his batting. So you have to identify. You have 1.4 billion people man, and you are trying to tell me, keeda nahi hai kisi batsman ke paas, bowling karne ka? Kamaal hai (No batsman is interested in bowling? It's impossible).”