The initial Test of the five-match series is set to commence on Friday, heralding a new chapter in Indian cricket. Shubman Gill will captain the team for the first time in Test matches, taking over the role previously occupied by Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, prompting former India head coach Ravi Shastri to endorse new captain Shubman Gill as the ideal candidate for the No. 4 position in the batting order for the upcoming Test series against England. Kohli, who assumed this role after Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, was an important figure in India's batting lineup for over a decade. His departure now leaves a significant void that the team must urgently address.

The vacancy at No. 4 has sparked widespread discussion among cricket analysts and fans alike. While Karun Nair, who has been recalled to the Test squad after an eight-year absence is considered a potential replacement, Shastri believes that Gill is the one who should take on this challenging role, both as captain and as a crucial player in the middle order.

In outlining his preferred opening combination for the first Test, Shastri advocated for KL Rahul to return as an opener alongside the promising Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul's recent performances in English conditions and his wealth of experience enhance his prospects at the top of the order. With Shubman Gill moving down the batting lineup, the No. 3 position, which he previously occupied, is now open.

“It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be KL Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He’s the most experienced of the batsmen,” Shastri said in the ICC Review.

“He (Rahul) opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So I would hope for him to open the innings.

“Three, I’ll go with the youngster, Sai Sudharsan. Whatever I’ve seen of him he’s very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour.”

The 23-year-old Sudharsan has shown exceptional performance, becoming the youngest player to achieve over 700 runs in a single IPL season, and he has continued this success with a solid performance in first-class cricket. Shastri believes that the tour of England offers an ideal chance for the left-handed batsman to establish himself at No.3, a position that was previously occupied by Gill.

With Sudharsan advancing in the batting order, Shastri has expressed his support for Gill to take on the No. 4 spot—a decision that highlights both his increasing prominence and responsibilities as captain. At No.5, Shastri has placed his trust in Karun Nair, commending the right-hander's consistent domestic performance and valuable experience in domestic cricket.

"In all probability, depending on what current form is, it'll be Karun Nair. He bats at five, it's a long time since he played for India. Six will be (Rishabh) Pant.

"I think he (Nair) has worked hard. He's just worked his way back into the side. The number of runs he's got in first-class cricket is incredible.

"And I met him during an IPL game. I said, 'don't just bang the door. Just kick it down and make your way in and walk into that side'. And I think he's done just that. Just the number of runs that he's got has made the selectors look in that direction and give him a place," Shastri added.

