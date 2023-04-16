Search icon
Ravi Shastri mocks Saurav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting after DC’s 5 consecutive losses in IPL 2023

“There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting's one”. “David Warner too. He's been on the winning side as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Ravi Shastri mocks Saurav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting after DC’s 5 consecutive losses in IPL 2023
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals are so far the most unsuccessful team of the IPL 2023 with zero win this season and the streak continued when they met RCB on Saturday(April 15) in their 5th match. David Warner’s DC restricted Virat Kohli’s RCB on a competitive total of 174/6 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium but like other matches DC batters failed to stay on the crease as they lost 4 quick wickets during the powerplay. Manish Panday held one end and scored a much needed half century but pressure had him as Hasaranga dismissed him at 50. In form Axar Patel tried to keep the score board moving before he got caught at the mid off in search of a boundary. 5 batters lost their wicket at the single digit score as Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 23 runs.

During the match Indian ex-coach Ravi Shashtri who was at the commentary box didn't fail to take mock the losing team “Problem now with Delhi Capitals is, especially with the way the other teams are going, you lose four on the trot, it becomes very, very difficult to come back,” Shastri said during the commentary. His fellow commentator Simon Doull continued, “There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting's one”.

“David Warner too. He's been on the winning side as well. It's not about losing. It's about being hammered. It's five on the trot, with you not looking like winning. Losing close games is one thing, when you're being outplayed by opposition, it's not a happy story.” said Shastri. While taking a dig at former Indian Captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly he mentioned, “Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the board. He must have thought it's nice upstairs!” 

With two of the most successful captains in the dugout and stars like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel in the playing XI this is DC’s worst outcome as a team. 

