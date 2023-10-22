Headlines

Ravi Shastri echoes MS Dhoni's strategy: Is losing one game in the league phase key to World Cup success?

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri offered some intriguing insights, emphasizing the importance of resilience in a long tournament.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

As India prepares to face New Zealand in their fourth group stage match of the ODI World Cup 2023, the cricket world eagerly anticipates the clash between these two formidable teams. Notably, India has struggled to secure a win against the Kiwi side in ICC tournaments over the past two decades. Ahead of the match, former India head coach Ravi Shastri offered some intriguing insights, emphasizing the importance of resilience in a long tournament. Shastri acknowledged that he wouldn't be disheartened if India were to lose their group stage encounter against New Zealand on October 22, Sunday, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Recalling the 2011 World Cup, Shastri harked back to a lesson from then-captain MS Dhoni, who had once opined. "You know, sometimes in the league format of the World Cup, it's beneficial to lose one game. You don't want to find yourself overwhelmed in a semi-final or final where the stakes are high, and then you get the jitters,"

India has been on a winning streak, clinching victory in their previous four matches of the tournament. The dynamic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has played a pivotal role in these victories, accumulating a combined total of 524 runs in the four matches. Kohli's remarkable 48th ODI century proved to be a game-changer, propelling India to their fourth consecutive win, this time against Bangladesh. With this century, Kohli inched closer to Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI hundreds, a feat that's within his grasp.

India's success in the tournament cannot be attributed solely to their batting prowess, as their bowling unit has made a significant contribution. With a total of 36 wickets taken across four matches, the bowlers have played a vital role in India's victories. Their formidable triumphs included wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

