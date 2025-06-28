Ravi Shastri has argued that both India and the BCCI rightfully merit their substantial portion of the ICC's revenue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) receives the largest portion of the International Cricket Council (ICC) revenue compared to all other cricket boards, a topic that has been widely discussed in recent years. According to the latest regulatory model, the BCCI is allocated 38.5 percent (approx Rs 1,968 crore) of the ICC's total revenue, with Team India being the most popular and viewed team globally. Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has supported this allocation, arguing that India deserves an even greater share of the revenue.

The revenue distribution model, which was revealed in 2023, has ignited conversations within the cricket community, with several boards raising concerns about the unequal distribution. The remaining 12 percent of the revenue is shared among nine other cricket-playing nations.

Shastri has stressed that the revenue share ought to reflect the income generated, highlighting that India plays a crucial role in cricket's worldwide earnings through television rights and series revenues.

"I would want more for India because most of the money that's generated comes from India. So it's only fair that they get their share of pound of flesh.

It's relative, it's economies, if tomorrow there might be another economy that's stronger. Money might come from there like it did in the 70s, 80s and the chunk of the money went to, went somewhere else. So I think it's only fair and, it just shows in the revenues when India travel, look at the television rights, look at the television income that comes for an India series. So it's only fair that they get. Whatever they're getting now, if not more," Shastri stated in an interview with Wisden.

The BCCI has evolved into the wealthiest cricket board globally, with India being an essential part of cricket broadcasting. Due to the country's nearly 1.5 billion population and the immense popularity of cricket, the viewership of the sport is significantly influenced by the presence of India, its cricket teams, and its players.

At present, India is participating in a much-anticipated five-match Test series against England on English grounds.

