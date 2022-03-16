Suresh Raina to make a different kind of debut at IPL 2022? Here's what we know

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction took place, fans were eagerly waiting to see which team their favourite players go to. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to get their core team back, Suresh Raina went unsold.

This move surely shocked everyone, as many believed that if not other franchises, CSK would surely take him. However, at the auction, after going unsold on the first day, the veteran batter, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was ignored by franchises on the final day as well.

It was the first time in an IPL auction that Raina went unsold, and only the second season the batter would miss since the competition began in 2008. He had earlier missed the IPL 2020 season after returning home from UAE due to personal reasons.

With fans already missing Mr. IPL, it has been learnt that Raina will be making his debut in a new role in the 15th edition. Raina will be still participating in the new edition of the tournament, but not as a player.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, it is learnt that Raina could be part of the 15th edition of the tournament as a commentator.

Along with Raina, fans could also witness former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the same role. The former coach, who has not done commentary since the 2017 Champions Trophy, will be making a comeback to commentary.

It will be the first time he will be seen doing commentary in the Hindi language. According to sources, Shastri is performing rehearsals and taking Hindi language classes to prepare for the role.