Ravi Shastri and co set to part ways with Virat Kohli-led Indian team: Report

Headlines

'I feel he will be in': Harbhajan Singh anticipates significant change in India's World Cup 2023 squad

'My position at ISRO was threatened, could have been...': ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Meet India's first female CA R Shivabhogam, who went to jail during freedom struggle, studied from...

10 best films of Waheeda Rehman

7 ways to master mindful living

Oldest batters to score ODI century

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ravi Shastri and co set to part ways with Virat Kohli-led Indian team: Report

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure along with other members of the support staff is set to end after the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 11, 2021, 11:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, along with the other members of the support staff including bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and the fielding coach R Sridhar are set to part ways with the team after their tenure ends with the completion of ICC T20 World Cup in October-November in the UAE.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Ravi Shastri has informed some of the members of the BCCI that he won't be continuing with the Indian team after his contract ends. It also said that the other members of the coaching staff have also decided to move on and are in talks with some of the IPL franchises for a role in the support staff.

Shastri, who joined the team for the first time as the Cricket Director in 2014, continued till 2016 before former leg-spinner Anil Kumble overtook as the head coach for one year, after being replaced by Shastri as the head coach following the loss in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Shastri was appointed till the 2019 Cricket World Cup but was later re-appointed for two more years till the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the board now has felt the need for a change.

Meanwhile, BCCI has also invited applications for the position of NCA head, currently held by Rahul Dravid. While, he looks most likely to be re-appointed, the BCCI may also appoint another candidate if Dravid, who was the coach for Team India during the Sri Lanka tour last month, decides to apply for the coaching role, whose applications will be invited in November after the end of the T20 World Cup.

Under Shastri, while Team India failed to win an ICC trophy, they remained a force to reckon with playing at home with dominance and winning overseas too including the historic series Down Under winning it 2-1 without their regular captain Virat Kohli and breaching the fortress Gabba with a second-string side. India also qualified for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final where they lost to New Zealand.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains lash disaster-hit hill state again, 24 roads blocked in 5 districts

'Ashok Gehlot wasted 5 years': PM Modi slams Congress in Rajasthan

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

Farrey teaser: Alizeh Agnihotri's film debut sees her play lying, cheating student; uncle Salman Khan shares first look

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE