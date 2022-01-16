Ravi Ashwin's brilliant reaction to Virat saga, says Kohli 'left behind headache for his successor'

Ravichandran Ashwin never minces his words, the veteran spinner is not only one of the greatest minds in the world of sport, but he also speaks what's on his mind, as he has a great way of engaging in communication.

The off-spinner once again did what he does best, as he reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish Test captaincy. Ashwin summed up the situation in such a perfect way like no other cricketer could.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Ashwin wrote a lengthy and heartfelt note for his compatriot. In his message, Ashwin pointed that, Virat Kohli had 'left a headache for his successor'.

He wrote, "Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc," in the first part of his note for Kohli.

Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

The second part read, "Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain."

Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us. Well done @imVkohli on the headache you — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

In the last part, Ashwin shared a brilliant quote for Virat Kohli which read, "We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on."

have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. “We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on “ #Virat #CricketTwitter — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 16, 2022

Ashwin's record as a Test bowler under Kohli speaks for itself, the off-spinner thrived under the Delhi-born batsman, as he amassed 293 wickets in 55 matches including a whopping feat of 21 five-wicket hauls.