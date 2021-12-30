Ravi Ashwin reveals what MS Dhoni did on the night he retired from Test cricket

It was on this very date, December 30, 2014, when MS Dhoni announced his decision to retire from Test cricket much to the surprise of everyone, including his teammates at the time. Back then, Dhoni had been leading Team India in a high-voltage bilateral series versus Australia, Down Under.

Dhoni, who had missed the first Test, took charge in the second game, which India lost, and in the third Test match, which was drawn, but it ended up being Dhoni's last match in the format.

Right after finishing the third match, Dhoni attended the post-match press conference and walked straight into the dressing room to announce his decision. Nobody saw it coming, and everyone was in a state of shock.

Speaking on his youtube channel earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin had revealed that MS Dhoni wore his Test jersey for the whole night after making the decision, while he also shed a few tears.

"I remember when he retired from Test cricket in 2014, I was batting with him to save the match in Melbourne. But once we lost, he simply picked up a stump and walked off saying he’s done. It was quite an emotional moment for him. Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina and I were sitting in his room that evening. He was still wearing his Test match jersey through the entire night and he shed a few tears as well," revealed Ashwin.

The wicket-keeper batsman retired with 4876 runs to his name, after representing India in 90 Test matches. Of those, Dhoni led India in 60 games and is one of the most successful skippers with 27 wins to his credit.

Despite retiring from the purest format of the game, he would continue to lead India in the other two formats, before stepping aside completely in 2017. Virat Kohli took charge in all three formats as Dhoni continued to play until the 2019 World Cup, after which he announced his retirement in 2020.

He continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been retained by the franchise for the upcoming IPL season as well.