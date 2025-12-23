FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rashid Khan travels in bulletproof car in Afghanistan? Star leg-spinner spills the beans

In a recent chat with Kevin Pietersen, Afghanistan's star leg-spinner talked about his lifestyle in his home country and what measures he takes for his security.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

Rashid Khan travels in bulletproof car in Afghanistan? Star leg-spinner spills the beans
Rashid Khan played for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star leg-spinner, recently revealed that he uses a bulletproof car in his homeland to travel, citing security concerns. In a recent chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Rashid explained how difficult is for him to move freely in Afghanistan. ''No chance. I can’t even go in a normal car. I have to have a bulletproof car. I travel in my own bulletproof car only,'' he said.

After listening to Rashid, Pietersen was in shock and asked him about the reason for taking such precautionary measures. In reply, Rashid said, ''Yeah, I have to. I need it. It’s for my safety. No one is going to shoot me. But maybe, if I end up in the wrong place and in the wrong time. It’s locked, and sometimes people even try to open.''

Rashid further explained that these steps are not exclusive to him, adding that many other popular personalities rely on similar precautionary measures. ''Yeah, I got it specially made. So many people use it. That’s a normal thing in Afghanistan,'' he further explained.

Watch the clip:

Rashid Khan is a popular name in modern-day cricket. He not only led his national team in his career, but has also been a star of the franchise cricket across the globe. In the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rashid played for the Gujarat Titans (GT). In IPL 2025, he played 15 matches and scalped 9 wickets. Before GT, Rashid was also associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2017 to 2021.

He is currently busy with ILT20, where he is a part of MI Emirates. In the tournament so far, he has taken four wickets in five matches.

