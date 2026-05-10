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Rashid Khan surpasses Lasith Malinga, enters IPL’s all-time top 10 wicket-takers list: Check full rankings

Rashid Khan surpasses Lasith Malinga, enters IPL’s all-time top 10 wicket-takers

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Rashid Khan surpasses Lasith Malinga, enters IPL’s all-time top 10 wicket-takers list: Check full rankings

Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan added another jewel to his crown after he overtook Lasith Malinga in the IPL's all-time wicket-taker list. He also entered the top 10 list of the highest wicket-takers in the cash-rich league.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Rashid Khan surpasses Lasith Malinga, enters IPL’s all-time top 10 wicket-takers list: Check full rankings
Rashid Khan took 4 wickets against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
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Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner, scripted history during the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday with his 4-fer. With this magnificent spell, he has entered the elite list of top 10 wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, the Afghanistani spinner took four wickets against the home side in four overs and conceded 33 runs. He scalped the wickets of Dhurv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubham Dubey, restricting RR to just 152 runs in the 230-run chase.

 

Adding four wickets from the last night game, Rashid now has 173 wickets in 147 matches to his name, which he took at an average of 23.72, including three 4-fers.

 

List of highest wicket-takers in IPL history

 

Yuzvendra Chahal - 229 wickets in 184 matches

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 215 wickets in 200 matches

Sunil Narine - 202 wickets in 198 matches

Piyush Chawla - 192 wickets in 192 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin - 187 wickets in 221 matches

Jasprit Bumrah - 186 wickets in 155 matches

Dwayne Bravo - 183 wickets in 161 matches

Ravindra Jadeja - 178 wickets in 265 matches

Amit Mishra - 174 wickets in 162 matches

Rashid Khan - 173 wickets in 147 matches

 

Meanwhile, Rashid is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL season with 15 wickets in 11 matches, which he took at an average of 22.60. Currently, his teammate Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets in 11 matches.

 

Deets about RR vs GT clash

 

RR won the Toss and elected to field first against the visitors. Batting first, GT posted 229/4 in 20 overs, courtesy Sai Sudharsan's 55 off 36 balls and Shubman Gill's 84 off 44 balls.

 

Chasing 230, RR's batting order collapsed from the beginning with Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave some hope to RR fans, but it also didn't last long, and he departed at 36. For RR, Ravindra Jadeja scored the highest runs (38 off 25 balls) before falling prey to Rashid's delivery.

 

In the end, RR lost the game by 77 runs, and GT jumped to second spot in the Points Table with 14 points and seven wins.

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