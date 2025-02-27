Afghanistan beat England by eight runs to knock them out of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is known for his admiration of the Afghan cricket team. Even on Wednesday, the former pacer couldn’t contain his excitement after Afghanistan's stunning last-ball victory against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Minutes after the match was over, Pathan shared a video of himself dancing to the Bollywood song Afghan Jalebi on Instagram. The video shows Pathan celebrating Afghanistan’s hard-fought win. The video quickly went viral with fans loving his enthusiasm and the sheer joy he displayed for the Afghan team’s success.

Rashid Khan reacts

Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan later reacted to Irfan’s social media post. “Bhai jan mere baghair dance haha thank you bhai for always support and love,” he wrote. The Afghan player shares a strong bond with the former Indian all-rounder. Check out the viral video here:

This isn’t the first time Pathan has celebrated Afghanistan’s success; his dance with Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s historic win over Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India had gone viral. On Wednesday, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led team of Afghan beat England by eight runs to knock them out of the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan vs England match

Joe Root smashed a fine century under difficult circumstances but could not stop England's elimination from the Champions Trophy following a shock eight-run loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday. Thanks to Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran's 177 runs, his highest one-day total, the team scored a massive 325/7 but despite Root's 111-ball 120, England missed the target. Azmatullah Omarzai emerged the hero for Afghanistan, returning excellent figures of 5 for 58 and grabbing the crucial wicket of Root.