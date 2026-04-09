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Rashid Khan likely to skip Tests, focus on longevity in international cricket

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is reportedly set to limit his participation in Test cricket to extend his international career. The leg-spinner is expected to play only one Test match per year, focusing more on white-ball formats while managing workload and fitness.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Rashid Khan likely to skip Tests, focus on longevity in international cricket
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Rashid Khan is reducing his participation in Test cricket to extend his international career with Afghanistan. He serves as the captain for the T20I team but was advised to withdraw from red-ball cricket following a back injury in 2023. Previously, he played a Test match against medical recommendations, during which he bowled 55 overs. Now, the spin bowler is adhering to a schedule of playing just one Test match per year to maintain his fitness.

Last year, he participated in only one Test match, which was against Zimbabwe in January, and there is uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming match against India, set for June after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The doctor told me like, 'if you don't want to play cricket, you keep playing the red-ball cricket' because it's not going to support you.

"You won't be [there] for longer to play for Afghanistan and I still went and I still played and when he knew I bowled 67 [55] overs in one innings, in two innings, he was shocked. He was 'no, you can't do that to yourself'. I will think about that," Rashid said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Rashid Khan is currently focused on preparing for the ODI World Cup and is uncertain about participating in the upcoming one-off Test against India.

"Get myself ready for the [2027 ODI] World Cup. Imagine something happens to my back in that Test match (vs India). I can't play 100 Test matches. If you're playing one Test in a year, I can't play for 100 years. And there is no target in Test cricket," Rashid added.

He mentioned that he is relishing his time playing ODIs and feels that his body is in excellent condition to compete in this format for Afghanistan.

"ODIs, yes, I enjoy. And I'm in a good shape to play ODI for a longer period of time for Afghanistan, but just to be careful with how many I play and not to put too much load on myself, to be careful if I want to play for a longer period of time.

"But especially, red-ball is something which looks a bit difficult for me to keep it. Yes, one Test in a year, I will take that. But I don't think so more than that I can play. I will try. I can play but [only] if I bowl a spell of 20-25 overs. But then I have to bowl the whole day if I'm in a team. Last two Test matches if you take, I bowled 167 [154.2] overs which is I think too much," he added.

Also read| 'Maine bahut matches finish kiye hai': Babar Azam reacts angrily to Virat Kohli comparison during press meet

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