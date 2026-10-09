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Rashid Khan hosts Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan for special Afghan feast; former India star shares special post

Rashid Khan hosted former India all-rounders Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan for a special Afghan feast. Irfan shared a heartfelt social media post praising the experience and the unique flavours of Afghan cuisine, offering fans a glimpse into the warm bond between the cricket stars.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Rashid Khan hosts Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan for special Afghan feast; former India star shares special post
Rashid Khan hosts Irfan and Yusuf Pathan for a special Afghan feast. (Credit: X/IrfanPathan)
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Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan recently welcomed former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan to his home for an Afghan feast that went far beyond just good food. It was clear from Irfan’s grateful words later on X—he thanked Rashid and his wife Layloma, not just out of politeness but because their hospitality left a real impression. These weren’t just teammates coming together as rivals off the field. It felt more like a family gathering—full of warmth and jokes, and food that lingered in memory.

Irfan didn’t hold back in his praise for the meal. He said the spread of Afghan dishes was unforgettable, each with its own layers of flavor. You could tell he really meant it when he later wrote, “What hosts Rashid Khan & Layloma Bhabhi are! We had the most incredible Afghan feast. Every dish had its own unique flavour, but what made it even more special was the love and warmth that went into everything. Rashid mere bhai still thinking the food,” Irfan wrote on X.

More than just a dinner, this get-together was a snapshot of the genuine friendship and respect that’s grown between Indian and Afghan players in recent years. The three have spent years facing each other in some high-pressure games, but moments like this show another side to sport—shared stories, laughter, and cultural exchange around the dinner table.

Rashid Khan, as one of Afghanistan’s top cricket icons has become something of a bridge between players from different parts of the world. His experience in international and franchise cricket means he’s built friendships that go well beyond country lines. Irfan and Yusuf, for their part, continue to be popular among Indian fans not just for their performances but because they bring honesty and heart on and off the field.

So when Irfan talks about “still thinking the food,” it’s about more than just taste. He’s remembering a night of genuine hospitality, friendship that cuts across borders and the kind of meal that honestly stays with you long after you’ve left the table.

Also read| Why did BCCI keep Rohit Sharma’s rehab quiet after IPL 2026? 32 players treated as CoE budget jumps by Rs 35 crore

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