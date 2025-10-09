Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Rashid Khan creates history, becomes first Asian cricketer to achieve MASSIVE feat

This milestone was accomplished during Afghanistan's first ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, where Rashid took three wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs, including key dismissals to reach 202 ODI wickets in 115 matches at an impressive average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 4.23.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Rashid Khan creates history, becomes first Asian cricketer to achieve MASSIVE feat
Afghanistan celebrated a significant victory following their T20I series defeat against Bangladesh, as they triumphed over the Bangla Tigers in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 8, winning by five wickets. The standout performer in this match was their star bowler, Rashid Khan, who delivered an impressive bowling display, finishing with figures of 3/38 across his 10 overs. His remarkable performance marked a historic achievement.

With his three wickets against Bangladesh, Rashid Khan has now accumulated 202 wickets in ODI cricket, making him the first Afghan player to surpass the 200-wicket milestone. Additionally, he holds the record for the highest number of T20I wickets, with 179 to his name. Rashid has now become the first Asian cricketer to achieve over 150 wickets in T20Is and over 200 wickets in ODIs.

He is only the second player in history to reach this milestone, following former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee, who has 174 T20I wickets and 221 ODI wickets.

Rashid Khan achieved his 200th ODI wicket in just his 107th innings, making him the fifth-fastest bowler ever to reach this landmark in terms of matches played. He surpassed Brett Lee, who reached the milestone in 109 innings, and is now the second-fastest spinner to do so, following Saqlain Mushtaq, who accomplished it in 101 innings.

In the first ODI of the series in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan secured a victory by 5 wickets. Bangladesh set a target of 221 runs, with Mehidy Hasan and Towhid Hridoy contributing 60 and 56 runs, respectively. Rashid Khan was Afghanistan's leading bowler, taking 3 wickets for 38 runs, while Azmatullah Omarzai also claimed 3 wickets.

In response, Afghanistan successfully chased down the target with 17 balls remaining, finishing at 227/5 in 47.1 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah both scored 50 runs, playing crucial roles in the chase. Omarzai then added a quickfire 44 runs towards the end of the innings, rounding off a stellar team performance.

Also read| Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

