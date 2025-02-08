Suryakumar Yadav rejoined the Mumbai team for the Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Haryana at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Suryakumar Yadav's return to first-class cricket didn't go as he had hoped, as he struggled to find his rhythm in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana. After leading India to a series victory over England, Surya came back to domestic cricket but was dismissed for just 9 runs.

Having faced challenges against the pace and bounce of bowlers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the recent series, Surya's difficulties continued as he fell to a superb delivery from Haryana's Sumit Kumar. The dismissal left the Mumbai star visibly stunned and disappointed.

Watch:

Suryakumar yadav wicket today pic.twitter.com/pIAEExdgYK — Abhi (@79off201) February 8, 2025

Despite receiving criticism from fans on social media for his lackluster performance, Surya has continued to shine in the T20 format. Since taking over as captain of the Indian team after Rohit Sharma's retirement, he has guided India to consecutive series wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.

While Surya's form in red-ball cricket may be underwhelming, his fearless batting style in T20s has been impressive. After a strong performance against England in the fifth T20I, Surya spoke about India's changing approach to the game and their future strategies for the shortest format.

“It's always about being a little instinctive on the ground, whoever you feel might do something, throw them the ball. This is what we've sat down and spoken about, what brand of cricket we want to play, and we want to keep sticking to it. It's a high-risk, high-reward game, but at the end of the day, we're getting the results,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

