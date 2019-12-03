Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav named captain of Mumbai side, Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu

Mumbai team have named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for their Ranji team a week ahead of the start of the domestic campaign.

The 29-year-old batsman just concluded the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in which Mumbai were out in the Super League stage.

Though the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is yet to officially announce their 15-member Ranji squad, Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw are said to be among the included.

Mumbai begin their Ranji campaign against Baroda in Vadodara from December 9.

As for Tamil Nadu, all-rounder Vijay Shankar will be the captain for their Ranji squad. Top-order batsman B. Aparajith will be his deputy.

Initially, R Ashwin was to be the skipper and Murali Vijay as vice-captain; however, coach D. Vasu said that the spinner would not be available for the knock-out stage due to India commitments.

Senthilnathan said, “We respect Vasu’s views and acknowledge the enormous contribution of R. Ashwin but we held the view that it would be difficult to replace the captain at the knock-out stage.”

Tamil Nadu squad (first two matches): Vijay Shankar (captain), B. Aparajith, (vice-captain), M. Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, Dinesh Karthik (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), R. Ashwin, Sai Kishore, T. Natarajan, K. Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M. Ashwin, M. Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K. Mukunth.