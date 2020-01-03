Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill 'abuses' umpire after being given out, match halted and decision overturned

In the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi, a huge controversy erupted on Friday when Shubman Gill "abused" the umpire.

The issue took place when the Punjab opener was given out and he refused to walk off the field at the IS Bindra Stadium.

The whole incident was narrated by a Times of India journalist in a thread on his Twitter handle.

He claimed that Shubman was not happy with the decision after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow-medium bowler Subodh Bhati. He didn't move and remained on his crease.

Gill was batting on 10 then, he, however, didn't last long as he was edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team's score on 60.

The journalist also quoted Delhi captain Nitish Rana saying that Shubman walked towards umpire Paschim Pathak - who was making his debut - and abused him. Following the verbal debate, the umpire overturned his decision.

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.

The decision to overturn the wicket did not go down well with the Delhi team and it is said that they reportedly walked off the field. The play was halted for about 10 minutes.

"Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.

In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points.