Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 4/30 for Bengal as pressure mounts on selectors over India return

Mohammed Shami delivered a sensational performance for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, claiming four wickets for just 30 runs. His impressive bowling display has intensified pressure on Indian selectors as the experienced pacer pushes for a return to the national team.

Mohammed Shami delivered a standout performance, taking 4/30 to help Bengal dismiss Delhi for 240 on day one of their Group C Ranji Trophy clash in Kalyani on Sunday.

Bengal's decision to bowl first proved astute, as they capitalized on favorable seaming conditions that kept Delhi's batters under constant pressure. Akash Deep contributed two wickets while conceding 74 runs, and Mukesh Kumar added one wicket for 43 runs. Off-spinner Amir Ghani made the most of the pitch's assistance, finishing with 3/45. Shami's victims included Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen, and Divij Mehra as Delhi folded in 77.3 overs. Shokeen led Delhi's batting with 56 from 98 balls, while Doseja chipped in with 45.

Shami's impressive display could serve as a statement to the selection committee, currently overseen by South Zone selector Pragyan Ojha, as the BCCI searches for a replacement chief selector following Ajit Agarkar's departure. Recent reports indicate that Agarkar opposed recalling veteran players previously dropped, but his exit has allowed North Zone selector RP Singh to advocate successfully for Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback. Shami has consistently maintained that missing out on India selection wouldn't be detrimental to him.

Elsewhere in Group C, Shikhar Mohan, Ankit Bawne, and Gaurav Choudhary all scored centuries. Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan smashed 143 off 196 balls to propel his team to 289/5 in 90 overs against Kerala in Jamshedpur, striking 18 fours and two sixes, while Utkarsh Singh added 71 off 147 deliveries. Kerala's Vaisakh Chandran took three wickets for 71 runs, with Jalaj Saxena claiming two for 80.

In New Delhi, Ankit Bawne remained unbeaten on 105 off 232 balls as Maharashtra posted 287/5 against Services. Captain Prithvi Shaw provided explosive batting with 70 off 73 deliveries. Services' Arjun Sharma captured three wickets for 74 runs, while Raj Bahadur took two for 49.

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