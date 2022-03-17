Ranji Trophy: Jharkhand create historic world record in First-class cricket, take massive lead

The ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy has witnessed plenty of recording-breaking moments. Be it India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull's heroics or the record-breaking triple ton from Bihar cricketer Sakibul Gani on his debut, India's premier domestic competition continues to be the breeding ground for such stellar moments.

Recently Jharkhand created a world record in First-class cricket as they took a humongous lead of 1008 runs over minnow Nagaland. Such a feat had been unheard of, in the Ranji Trophy, but Jharkhand were determined to break all records.

They registered a first-inning total of 880 runs, which is a mountain to climb, and it became evident that there was going to be just one team victorious in the contest. Jharkhand even bundled out Nagaland for a paltry 289, and while many expected that having such a huge lead, Jharkhand could have enforced a follow-on, albeit they had other ideas.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Jharkhand decided to bat again and struck 417 runs in at the second time of asking, to take a whopping 1008 run lead, which was a world record in First-Class cricket.

Previously, Bombay's 958-run lead over Maharashtra in 1948-49 was the highest margin of difference between two sides, but Jharkhand clearly came into their game against Nagaland having set their sights on some of those records.

Jharkhand's massive lead came courtesy of three centuries and one double hundred from their batters, while Nagaland, who had topped their plat group, were forced to bowl a staggering 294 overs, as they spent most of their time fielding.

Despite the record-breaking performance from Jharkhand, the team came under criticism for their 'unsportsmanlike behaviour' as they didn't enforce the follow-on despite having a huge 591 runs lead after Nagaland folded, but their head coach SS Rao came out to defend his players.

He clarified that the decision to continue batting was only taken to give some part-timers an opportunity to show their mantle. While the match was drawn, Jharkhand nonetheless have progressed to Ranji Trophy's quarterfinals.