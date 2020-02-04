Trending#

Ranji Trophy: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer becomes first batsman to register 12,000 runs

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is making sure to keep adding milestones to his list. 


Feb 4, 2020

The legendary cricketer on Tuesday became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

He reached the feat in the ongoing Ranji tie between Vidarbha and Kerala. 

Jaffer had earlier started off his Ranji journey with Mumbai and now plays for Vidarbha.

At the start of 2019-20, Jaffer amassed all with 11,775 runs in his kitty at the domestic circuit.

He had made his debut in the premier domestic tournament in the 1996-97 and has broken multiple records on the way. 

Earlier, he had become the first cricketer to go past 11,000 runs in 2018.

Jaffer has played 31 Tests and accumulated 1944 runs, averaging 34.10 and also hit five centuries and 11 half-centuries for India.