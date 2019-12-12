Ranji Trophy: Day 4 game between Assam and Services suspended due to curfew in Guwahati over CAB

The Ranji Trophy game between Assam and Services saw a roadblock on Day 4 due to the curfew imposed in the city following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The game - in which hosts were in the middle of their series-opener against the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) - was suspended.

However, after reports of another match in Tripura -- between hosts and Jharkhand -- was reported to be suspended, the BCCI clarified that this match was going ahead as scheduled despite the protests in Agartala.

“We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players and match officials have been advised to remain in the hotel. At this stage, the safety of the players and match officials is paramount,” BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.

When asked if the game will be replayed or the points will be shared, Karim added: “As the curfew has been imposed, both teams (in Assam) and match officials have been advised not to leave the hotel. We follow whatever advice we receive from the host association.”

The game in Guwahati was heading for an exciting finish with the host needing 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. Services, on the other hand, had bounced back after they were bundled out for 129 in their first innings.

They had dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings. Now aiming towards victory, Assam were 74 for five at stumps on day three.

As for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, it seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being cleared by Lok Sabha on Monday.