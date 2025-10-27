FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history, match ends in just 540 balls

The latest game between Assam and Services became the shortest match in the 91-year history of Ranji Trophy as it ended in just 540 balls. Know in detail about the match.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 01:00 PM IST

The latest match in the Ranji Trophy has etched its name in history books by becoming the shortest game ever, ending in just 540 balls. In the match, Services defeated Assam in just 90 overs, surpassing the previous record of 547 balls, which was played between Delhi and Railways in 1961-62. Not only this, the match between Services and Assam also saw a historic feat where two bowlers from the former team claimed hat-tricks in the same innings. This has happened for the first time in the 91-year history of the Ranji Trophy.

Assam won the Toss and opted to bat first against Services. However, this decision turned out to be a flop as they were bowled out for 103 in the 18th over. In reply, Services also failed to make a mark and were bundled out for 108 in the 30th over. For Services, Riyan Parag took a fifer and leaked just 25 runs.

In the second innings, the team of Assam collapsed for just 75 in the 30th over. Now, Services were required 71 runs to win the match, and they chased down the target within 14 overs, losing just two wickets. As a result, the match ended in just four sessions.

Interestingly, the match between Assam and Services was played at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground in Tinsukia. The venue has hosted a Ranji game since 2001, when the team of Orissa defeated Assam.

Coming back to the current edition of the Ranji Trophy, Services are at the top of the table in Elite Group C with 13 points, whereas Assam are in the 5th spot in the group.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
