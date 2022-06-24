Ranji Trophy: After Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dubey brings out Sidhu Moose Wala's 'Thappi'

After Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dubey also does Sindhu Moose Wala signature step

Madhya Pradesh batsman Yash Dubey followed in the footsteps of Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan as he celebrated his well-fought century in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final on Friday, by doing the signature step 'Thappi' of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sarfaraz had earlier registered a three-figure mark against MP, and he celebrated his knock by bringing out the viral step done by Sidhu Moose Wala, as an ode to the late singer. MP's Dubey also did the same on Friday.

In fact, Dubey also did the celebrated by copying the viral gesture of KL Rahul, who often covers his ears with his hands, after scoring a big knock.

Sarfaraz's gesture on Thursday had gone viral on social media, and it was the same for Dubey as well.

Check out Yash Dubey doing Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step here:

The ongoing Ranji Trophy final is being held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and record 41-time champs Mumbai won the toss and chose to bat first, after which they racked up a huge total of 374 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Sarfaraz's 134 runs knock from 243 balls.

The 24-year-old spoke to reporters after reaching the three-figure mark, confirming that his celebration was indeed a tribute to Moose Wala who was tragically shot dead in Mansa's Jawaharke village on May 29.

"This was for Sidhu Moosewala. I love his songs, and mostly me and Hardik Tamore (Mumbai's wicketkeeper) listen to his songs. I did a similar kind of celebration during an earlier match also (in his memory), but then, Hotstar didn't show it. I had decided, once I score another hundred, I would repeat the celebration," revealed Sarfaraz.

Following in the footsteps of Sarfaraz, MP's Yash Dubey also repeated the viral Moose Wala celebration, after scoring his third century of the 2021-22 season.

Courtesy of Dubey and his teammate Shubham S Sharma, MP ended the day's play at 368/3 in 125 overs, with just six runs needed to overtake Mumbai and take a lead in the summit clash.