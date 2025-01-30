Mumbai won the toss and opted to field first. Thakur took the new ball and quickly made a notable impact.

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur is back in the spotlight! The skillful all-rounder, who is presently leading the domestic tournament, achieved a stunning hat-trick against Meghalaya. This incredible feat has substantially enhanced his prospects of returning to the Indian Test squad.

The incredible event took place on Thursday in Mumbai, when Thakur demonstrated his talent from the first over. After winning the toss, Mumbai decided to field first, and Thakur made an immediate impression with the new ball.

In his first over, he dismissed Meghalaya's opener Nishanta Chakraborty for a duck. Thakur then went on to complete his first First-Class hat-trick in the third over, removing B Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat all for single-digit scores.

The Mumbai bowlers applied pressure on the Meghalaya batting from the start. Mohit Awasthi claimed another wicket in the following over, leaving Meghalaya at 6/2 after only 3.1 overs. Thakur has now joined the list of Mumbai bowlers who have scored a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy, following Royston Dias' accomplishment in 2023-24.

Thakur's exceptional success in the current domestic events has been impressive. With 20 wickets and 297 runs in seven matches, including a century and two half-centuries, he has shown to be an important player for Mumbai, showcasing his outstanding form.

Mumbai is currently in third place in Group A. To keep their qualification hopes alive, they need to win this match by an innings or 10 wickets. A victory would put Mumbai on equal footing with Jammu and Kashmir at 29 points, while Baroda is just behind with 27 points. Mumbai's chances of qualifying will depend on the result of the match between J&K and Baroda, as a positive outcome there would significantly boost their chances of advancing.

