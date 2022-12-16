Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ishan Kishan continues glorious form, slams 132 for Jharkhand vs Kerala

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan maintained his scorching form on Thursday by scoring a brilliant hundred in Jharkhand's opening Ranji Trophy 2022–23 match against Kerala. Kishan recorded his sixth first-class century in a Ranji Trophy match, five days after scoring the quickest-ever ODI double hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

With the score at 114/4, Kishan, who came in at number six, played aggressively in line with his style and gave the Kerala bowlers a difficult time. When Jharkhand's innings appeared to be in peril, Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary worked together to stabilise it.

For the fifth wicket, Kishan and Tiwary put up a partnership of over 200 runs, leading Jharkhand to surpass the 300-run threshold. The key reason for the double-hundred partnership was Kishan, who the Kerala bowlers had a hard time stopping.

Saxena bowled a magnificent 5/75 for Kerala. At the JSCA International Stadium, the game appeared to be headed for a draw as Kerala was 60/1 with a 195-run overall advantage at the close of play.

Jharkhand started the day with a score of 87 for three, but after just 27 more runs, they lost captain Virat Singh (30). To bat through the first two sessions, Kishan and Tiwary had to fend off Saxena and Thampi's attack.

However, Saxena set off the collapse by removing Tiwary and Kishan in quick succession on his way to a five-wicket haul, forcing Jharkhand to declare their first innings in 105.3 overs.

Brief Scores:



Kerala 475 and 60/1; 15 overs (Rohan Prem 25 batting, Shoun Roger 28 batting). Jharkhand 340; 105.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 132, Saurabh Tiwary 97; Jalaj Saxena 5/75, Basil Thampi 3/55).

READ| 'You need to go and get a hundred': Sachin Tendulkar reveals chat with Arjun day before he smashed Ranji ton