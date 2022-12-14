Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Arjun Tendulkar scores fifty on debut against Rajasthan

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar hit his first half-century in the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan on Wednesday, December 14. In his first-class debut, the left-handed batter put his best foot forwards.

On Day 1 of the match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy, he was unbeaten on four off 15 balls after coming to bat at number seven. On Day 2, Tendulkar increased the ante and demonstrated his abilities.

Arjun made 67 runs off 121 balls with 10 fours and a six. His innings also propelled Goa above the 300-run barrier. He entered the batting order after Goa lost the important wicket of SD Lad in the 79th over, with the total at 196 for the loss of four wickets.

Suyash Prabhudessai, who went on to make a century, also provided solid support to Arjun. Snehal Kauthankar also scored a half-century for Goa.

Arjun made his U19 debut during tour of Sri Lanka in 2018, but did not compete in the World Cup. He appeared in a few matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy before being selected to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, he did not get a chance to play for the five-time IPL champions. Arjun needs to work on some parts of his game, according to head coach Mahela Jayawardene, in order to make the playing XI.

Arjun moved to Goa earlier this year after receiving a NOC from Mumbai cricket.

READ| 'Old story started again': Fans react after Virat Kohli fails to perform against Bangladesh in 1st Test