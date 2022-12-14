Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Arjun Tendulkar scores fifty on debut against Rajasthan

Arjun made 67 runs off 121 balls with 10 fours and a six. His innings also propelled Goa above the 300-run barrier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Arjun Tendulkar scores fifty on debut against Rajasthan
Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar hit his first half-century in the Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan on Wednesday, December 14. In his first-class debut, the left-handed batter put his best foot forwards.

On Day 1 of the match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy, he was unbeaten on four off 15 balls after coming to bat at number seven. On Day 2, Tendulkar increased the ante and demonstrated his abilities.

Arjun made  67 runs off 121 balls with 10 fours and a six. His innings also propelled Goa above the 300-run barrier. He entered the batting order after Goa lost the important wicket of SD Lad in the 79th over, with the total at 196 for the loss of four wickets.

Suyash Prabhudessai, who went on to make a century, also provided solid support to Arjun. Snehal Kauthankar also scored a half-century for Goa.

Arjun made his U19 debut during  tour of Sri Lanka in 2018, but did not compete in the World Cup. He appeared in a few matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy before being selected to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, he did not get a chance to play for the five-time IPL champions. Arjun needs to work on some parts of his game, according to head coach Mahela Jayawardene, in order to make the playing XI.

Arjun moved to Goa earlier this year after receiving a NOC from Mumbai cricket.

READ| 'Old story started again': Fans react after Virat Kohli fails to perform against Bangladesh in 1st Test

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.