Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton; Sarfaraz Khan scores quick century against Hyderabad

Sarfaraz Khan (L), Ajinkya Rahane

In the second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 tournament, the Mumbai team led by Ajinkya Rahane continued to pile misery on Hyderabad bowlers.

After winning the toss and putting Mumbai in to bat, Hyderabad managed to get Prithvi Shaw out early for 19 runs, but then Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav began scoring at a rapid pace, adding 153 runs. Suryakumar scored 90 runs in 80 balls with 15 fours and one six in his first FC match since February 2020.

Jaiswal was then joined by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and the pair put up 206 runs for the third wicket, with Jaiswal smashing 162 in 195 balls with 27 fours and one six. Rahane batted well and scored 204 runs with 26 fours and three sixes before succumbing to T Thyagarajan.

With the wickets of both batters back in the pavilion, Hyderabad may have felt they had gotten a break, but Sarfaraz Khan took over and continued the fast-scoring tempo.

READ| ICC Test Rankings: Babar Azam displaces Steve Smith, climbs to career best No.2 in latest rankings for batters

Sarfaraz Khan scored 125* with 18 fours in 161 balls with Mumbai declaring their innings on 651/6 in 127.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Rahane is looking forward to regain his spot in the Indian Test team. After India's tour to South Africa earlier this year, the right-hander lost his place in the Test team.

He did not play against Sri Lanka, England, or Bangladesh, but if he continues to score, he has a good chance of being selected for India's Test series against Australia next year. India will host Australia for 4 Test matches as part of the World Test Championship cycle.

Rahane has 4931 runs at an average of 38.52 in 82 Tests, with 12 hundreds and 25 half-centuries.

READ| PCB chief Ramiz Raja sacked, Najam Sethi set to take over: Reports