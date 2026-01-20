FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ranbir Kapoor set to buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's what we know so far

Several online reports are claiming that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to invest crores in buying stakes in the IPL 2025 champion team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), champions of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to get a new owner. As per some media reports, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to invest a huge sum of money in buying stakes of RCB, adding to the franchise's ownership group. These media reports claim that Ranbir is in talks to acquire a two percent stake in RCB for around Rs 300 to 350 crore. However, there is no official confirmation yet from either the actor or the IPL franchise.

Another online report claims that Ranbir is set to acquire an eight percent stake in RCB, which includes a two percent stake in cash (Rs 300-350 crore) and the remaining six percent as sweat equity. It means Ranbir is set to sign over his exclusive brand rights to RCB for the next 10 years, becoming the permanent face of the franchise.

Interestingly, Ranbir is often seen playing football along with other Bollywood stars in Mumbai and also co-owns Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Meanwhile, RCB are the reigning IPL champions. They will enter IPL 2026 to defend the title for the first time in 18 years with several popular faces in the squad, including Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, among others.

The 19th edition of the IPL is set to commence on March 26, following the conclusion of the ICC T20I World Cup, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. IPL 2026 is set to feature 84 matches in total and will conclude on May 31.

