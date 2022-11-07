Ramiz Raja shares video of Matthew Hayden's rousing speech after Pakistan qualify for T20 WC semifinals

Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

Pakistan were on the verge of exiting the T20 World Cup 2022 after their loss at the hands of India and Zimbabwe. Babar Azam's men did not enjoy a good start to the campaign but won three games in a row to seal their berth in the semifinals of T20 World Cup on Sunday, courtesy of some help from the Netherlands.

The Men in Green are now just two steps away from lifting their second T20 World Cup title, and it has been an extraordinary couple of weeks for the Pakistani team. Mentor Matthey Hayden lauded the players as he delivered a rousing speech in the dressing room after Babar's side confirmed their place in the final four.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja shared the video of Hayden's speech on his Twitter handle, and he hailed the legendary Australian batsman for his strong message to the players.

"Brilliant Haydos!" wrote Raja in the caption while sharing the 2-minute-long speech, wherein Hayden was seen giving some words of motivation to the Pakistani side.

Watch:

"There was that kind of thinking that potentially it was going to be a different result but the moment that Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, they become a real threat," said Hayden.

He added, "There will be no one in this world, in this competition that would want to face us right now, Not One! They thought that they got rid of us. Now, they're not going to get rid of us."

"If not for Dutch, perhaps, well not perhaps, we're not here. Now we're here and it's powerful because no one wants to see us here and that's the element of surprise that we have got advantage of," he concluded.

Babar Azam's side had reached the semifinals of T20 World Cup last year as well in UAE, but they lost out to eventual champions Australia in the final four. They will be hoping to go all the way and will face a stern task in New Zealand up next.