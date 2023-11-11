Headlines

Cricket

Ramiz Raja reveals shocking details about Pakistan captain Babar Azam, says 'he looked...'

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain and current head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealed his concern after an unplanned encounter with Babar Azam at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, just before Pakistan's last league match against England.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain and current head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealed his concern after an unplanned encounter with Babar Azam at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, just before Pakistan's last league match against England.

The meeting, which Raja clarified was not prearranged, took place while he was participating in an ICC show at the nets. Sharing his observations with SUNO NEWS, Raja expressed his disappointment, noting that Babar appeared visibly depressed and frustrated due to Pakistan's failure to qualify for the World Cup semifinals.
Ramiz Raja highlighted the impact of criticism from the media back home on the Pakistani players, acknowledging the crucial role played by the PCB and some journalists while lamenting the negative influence of the majority.

He emphasized the challenges of dealing with criticism in the era of social media and criticized certain journalists for attacking players based on a regional agenda, attributing such actions to a detrimental "tribal mindset."

Commending Babar Azam for maintaining composure during press conferences despite the team's struggles, Raja praised the captain's maturity and temperament in handling the tough questions. Reflecting on the difficult situation, Raja stated that, if in Babar's place, he might have responded with more direct and harsh answers. He called for introspection among critics and emphasized that Pakistan Cricket needs time to progress, cautioning against drastic changes.

Responding to queries about Babar Azam's views on captaincy, Raja mentioned that the captain had shared his thoughts in a private conversation, which he opted to keep confidential. The exchange shed light on the challenges faced by the Pakistani captain and the broader issues affecting the team amid their World Cup campaign.

