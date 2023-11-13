Ramiz Raja defends Babar Azam, slams PCB for Pakistan cricket's decline

Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Indian batters with 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

6 foods to cure fatty liver

Home remedies to treat dark circles at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ramiz Raja defends Babar Azam, slams PCB for Pakistan cricket's decline

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has voiced his support for the under-pressure Babar Azam while strongly condemning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its alleged role in the decline of Pakistan cricket

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has voiced his support for the under-pressure Babar Azam while strongly condemning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its alleged role in the decline of Pakistan cricket. With Pakistan failing to qualify for the World Cup and finishing fifth on the points table, criticism has been directed at skipper Babar Azam for his perceived poor captaincy. Ramiz Raja, on his YouTube channel, defended Babar amid the pressure.

"When bowlers will not take wickets with the new ball and start getting expensive, how would Babar do captaincy then?" questioned Raja, expressing concern about the team's overall performance. He also criticized the PCB, suggesting that they tend to change the captain and coaching staff without addressing the fundamental issues.

Raja went on to slam current PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and interim chief selector Tauseef Ahmed, questioning their passion for the game and criticizing the process of leaking news to preferred reporters. "Pakistan cricket has collapsed," Raja claimed, pointing out issues in local clubs. He stressed the need for a change in the system and urged the board to transform itself.

Following Pakistan's exit from the tournament, Raja was asked about Babar Azam's future as captain. Raja mentioned speaking briefly with Babar and highlighted the need for a focus on the team's approach to white-ball cricket, the system, and addressing fault lines. He emphasized that the team needs a mental lift, especially considering the pressure from critics, former players, and the media.

Raja also blamed Pakistan's bowling attack, particularly the spin department, for the team's poor performance in the tournament. He expressed disappointment in their ability to play spin and emphasized the need for finding replacements. When asked about any positive takeaway from the World Cup, Raja mentioned Mohammad Wasim in bits and pieces but emphasized the need for Pakistan to forget about bowling repetitions and explore new options.

In summary, Ramiz Raja's remarks reflect his frustration with the state of Pakistan cricket, defending Babar Azam while strongly criticizing the PCB's role and highlighting the team's issues in various departments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

SpiceJet employee faces verbal assault as woman expresses frustration over flight delay in viral video

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE