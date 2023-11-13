Ramiz Raja defends Babar Azam, slams PCB for Pakistan cricket's decline

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has voiced his support for the under-pressure Babar Azam while strongly condemning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its alleged role in the decline of Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has voiced his support for the under-pressure Babar Azam while strongly condemning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its alleged role in the decline of Pakistan cricket. With Pakistan failing to qualify for the World Cup and finishing fifth on the points table, criticism has been directed at skipper Babar Azam for his perceived poor captaincy. Ramiz Raja, on his YouTube channel, defended Babar amid the pressure.

"When bowlers will not take wickets with the new ball and start getting expensive, how would Babar do captaincy then?" questioned Raja, expressing concern about the team's overall performance. He also criticized the PCB, suggesting that they tend to change the captain and coaching staff without addressing the fundamental issues.

Raja went on to slam current PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and interim chief selector Tauseef Ahmed, questioning their passion for the game and criticizing the process of leaking news to preferred reporters. "Pakistan cricket has collapsed," Raja claimed, pointing out issues in local clubs. He stressed the need for a change in the system and urged the board to transform itself.

Following Pakistan's exit from the tournament, Raja was asked about Babar Azam's future as captain. Raja mentioned speaking briefly with Babar and highlighted the need for a focus on the team's approach to white-ball cricket, the system, and addressing fault lines. He emphasized that the team needs a mental lift, especially considering the pressure from critics, former players, and the media.

Raja also blamed Pakistan's bowling attack, particularly the spin department, for the team's poor performance in the tournament. He expressed disappointment in their ability to play spin and emphasized the need for finding replacements. When asked about any positive takeaway from the World Cup, Raja mentioned Mohammad Wasim in bits and pieces but emphasized the need for Pakistan to forget about bowling repetitions and explore new options.

In summary, Ramiz Raja's remarks reflect his frustration with the state of Pakistan cricket, defending Babar Azam while strongly criticizing the PCB's role and highlighting the team's issues in various departments.