In a recent interview, Mumbai Indians' player Ramandeep Singh spilled the beans and explained what perks and advantages each team member gets during an IPL tournament. Check the viral clip here.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest and valuable cricket league in the world. Not only Indian players but also international stars and veterans aspire to be associated with the two-month-long tournament and earn a hefty amount of money. One such franchise in the IPL is the Mumbai Indians (MI), which is also one of the most popular ones in the tournament. But have you wondered what it feels like to be a part of the MI squad and what perks and advantages one enjoys being a MI player? In a viral video on social media, MI player Ramandeep Singh is seen explaining the advantages of being a part of the squad and how team members go through airports' high-security checks.

In a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, the host is asking Ramadeep about the privileges of being a MI player. In reply, Ramandeep said, ''Aap kahin bhi jaa rahe ho aapko bouncers milenge, unke bina aap bahar nahi jaa sakte. Phir, jo sabse acha lagta hai mujhe woh hai ki hume seedha bus se utarna hai airport pe or seedha flight mein jaake baithna hai. Koi kuch nahi beech meni jo bahut saari cheeze hoti hai, oi kuch nahi hai. Security check in sab already hua hota hai. (Wherever you go, bouncers will be with you all the time. Without them, you cannot leave anywhere. Also, one thing which I like the most is that we have to just step off the bus and board the flight without any security check-in at the airport.)''

In the same interview, he also talked about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, ''The day Shah Rukh sir came, my parents were also there. He touched my parents' feet. He never made us feel, he was the Shah Rukh Khan. And, Shah Rukh sir himself said, Raman, take a photo with me. His love is just different.''

Ramandeep Singh's career at a glance

The 27-year-old plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and is currently associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL. He was also a part of the KKR squad when they lifted the IPL trophy last year. Before KKR, he was bought by the MI in the auction for the 2022 IPL tournament. Apart from this, he made his international T20I debut in November last year against South Africa.